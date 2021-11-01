Pakistan (PAK) will face off against Namibia (NAM) in match 31 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The PAK vs NAM clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 02, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams have made a brilliant start to the competition but are hoping for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAN vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: New Zealand Rise to Number 3 on Group B Points After Thumping 8-Wicket Win Against India.

Pakistan are only one of the two teams with a 100 percent record so far and the Babar Azam-led side will fancy themselves to keep the run going as they know a win here will seal their place in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Namibia have given a great account of themselves in the competition and after one win in two games, they will be aiming to cause an upset, which will give them a great chance of advancing.

PAK vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team: Wicket-Keepers – Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can be the keepers.

PAK vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team: Batsmen – Babar Azam (PAK), Shoaib Malik (PAK), Asif Ali (PAK), Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) can be the batters.

PAK vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team: All-Rounders – David Weise (NAM), JJ Smit (NAM), Shadab Khan (PAK) could be selected as the all-rounders.

PAK vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team: Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM) can be the bowlers.

PAK vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Shoaib Malik (PAK), Asif Ali (PAK), Gerhard Erasmus (NAM), David Weise (NAM), JJ Smit (NAM), Shadab Khan (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM)

Babar Azam (PAK), can be the captain of your PAK vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team while David Weise (NAM) can named as the vice-captain.

