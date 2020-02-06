Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record in Tests: Ahead of 1st Test 2020 in Rawalpindi, Here’re Match Results of Last 5 PAK vs BAN Encounters in the Longest Format

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan and Bangladesh face each other in a Test match for the first time in five years with the latter still winless in 10 past meetings. Bangladesh have also lost all of the five-Test matches they played last year (2019), three of which were defeats by an innings or more, and will be eager to start-off 2020 on a better note. Pakistan, on the other, returned home to good results after a suffering a clean sweep in South Africa and drawing a blank in Australia. Their historic home return for an international Test match after almost a decade somewhat doused their awful Test record in 2019, which until the Sri Lanka Test series read 0-4. Pakistan will less worried about Bangladesh against whom they lead 9-0 in Test match head-to-head records after 10 matches. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

The home return and the dominance over Sri Lanka showed Pakistan are back to their former best and they will hope to extend that same supremacy against an under-strength Bangladesh side, who are not only without their best batsman across formats but have also come with perhaps their weakest bowling line-up in recent times. Four of their 10 Test matches have been in Pakistan and they have lost all of them. Ahead of the 11th PAK vs BAN Test match, take a look at results of last five encounters between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Naseem Shah vs Tamim Iqbal and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out During Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan – May 6, 2015 – Dhaka – Pakistan Won By 328 Runs

Azhar Ali hit a double hundred, Younis Khan a 148 and Asad Shafiq a century as Pakistan declared at 557/8 after being sent to bat first. Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah then ran riot bundling Bangladesh for 203 with three wickets each. No one, bar Shakib Al Hasan managed to cross half-century for the hosts.

Pakistan chose to bat again instead of opting for the follow-on and declared after chasing Bangladesh an improbable 550 runs to chase down. Bangladesh folded for 221 with Yasir Shah running through them again. Shah finished the match with seven wickets.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan – April 28, 2015 – Khulna – Match Drawn

The first Test had ended in a draw with Bangladesh still chasing their first-ever Test win against the Asian heavyweights. Mominul Haque made 80 and the rest fine 30s to help Bangladesh cross the 300-run mark. Pakistan replied with a double hundred from Mohammad Hafeez and a couple of 80s to take a 296-run first-innings lead. Bangladesh batted and Tamim Iqbal hit a double ton, Imrul Kayes his maiden hundred and Shakib Al Hasan stayed not-out on 76 to draw the Test match.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan – December 17, 2011 – Dhaka – Pakistan Won By 7 Wickets

Pakistan sent Bangladesh to bat first and reduced them to 4/43 in the opening session but Shakib Al Hasan and Shahriar Nafees put up a 180-run partnership to rescue the team. Nafees missed his century by three runs but Shakib continued, completed his hundred and with a little help from the lower order took Bangladesh to 338.

Taufeeq Umar hit a hundred for Pakistan while a couple of fifties from Misbah, Azhar and Adnan Akmal helped Pakistan take a 132-run lead. Bangladesh, however, failed to reproduce their first innings heroics in the second and Pakistan had little fuss in chasing down a 103-run target.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan – December 9, 2011 – Chattogram – Pakistan Won By an Innings and 184 Runs

Saeed Ajmal and Abdur Rehman combined to bundle Bangladesh for 135 with only three Bangladeshi batsmen crossing double figures. Nasir Hossain was their top scorer with 41 runs. Younis Khan then scored a double hundred while Mohammad Hafeez and Asad Shafiq hit centuries as Pakistan as once again crossed the 500-run mark. Bangladesh began their second innings 459 runs behind and folded for 275 despite a late fightback from Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – September 3, 2003 – Multan – Pakistan Won By 1 Wicket

The last time Bangladesh played a Test match in Pakistan. With the series already lost, Bangladesh decided to field a batting-heavy team but failed miserably in the first innings getting all-out for 282 with Shabbir Ahmed and Umar Gul taking three and four wickets respectively. Mohammad Rafique and Khaled Mahmud then annihilated the hosts with nine wickets between them. Rafique took a five-wicket haul, including three of the last five all of whom folded for single-digit scores.

But Shabbir and Umar Gul returned to repeat their first innings performance and folded the visitors for 154 setting themselves 261 runs to complete a clean sweep. Inzamam-ul-Haq then hit a match-winning century to ensure it was a clean-sweep. Pakistan won by 1 wicket.