After sweeping them aside 2-0 in the Test series, Pakistan will host South Africa in a three-match T20I series beginning with the first game on February 11 (Thursday). Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan clean-swept South Africa in the two-match Tests series beating the Proteas by 7 wickets and 95 runs respectively to win the Test leg of South Africa’s first tour to the country since 2007. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the PAK vs SA 1st T20Is match please scroll down for all relevant information. PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2021.

Both teams have a fairly young squad at their disposal with many experienced players missing. Pakistan dropped Fakhar Zaman and Wahab Riaz from the T20I series while Mohammad Hafeez was not picked due to disagreement over entering the team bubble and Imad Wasim had opted out from the T2I series due to personal commitments. South Africa also rested captain Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and other senior pros. Heinrich Klaasen will be leading South Africa in De Kock’s absence. Netizens Hail Hasan Ali for his 10-Wicket Haul As he Ushers Pakistan to Stunning 2-0 Series Win Against South Africa (Check Reactions).

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I encounter will be played on February 11 (Thursday). The match will be held at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore and it is scheduled to begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match live on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels on their television.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I match online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

Pakistan vs South Africa Squads

Pakistan Squad: Haider Ali, Babar Azam(C), Mohammad Rizwan(WK), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mahmood

South Africa Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (C/WK), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.

