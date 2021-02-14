Pakistan and South Africa meet for the one last time in this series. The three-match T20I series is currently levelled at one each. Pakistan won the first T20I while South Africa emerged victorious in the second match. Both the teams will now have their eyes set on the series finale. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs SA live streaming online and free live telecast, then continue reading. Mohammad Rizwan Offers Prayers During Drinks Break in Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore (Watch Video).

It will be interesting to see if home side makes some changes for this encounter or not. Mohammad Rizwan has been sensational with the bat, scoring century and a half-century in first two matches. The win in the second T20I was South Africa’s first on this tour.

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I encounter will be played on February 14 (Sunday). The match will be held at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore and it is scheduled to begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match live on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels on their television.

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch the Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd T20I match online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

