Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The opening T20I of the three-match series between the Pakistan cricket team and the host Zimbabwe cricket team is being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Ahead of the first T20I, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI for the much-awaited clash. Salman Ali Agha has been appointed stand-in captain, whereas Usman Khan will keep wickets in the absence of their newly appointed white-ball skipper and wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, who has been rested for the three-match T20I series against the Zimbabwe national cricket team. Pakistan Playing XI for 1st T20I 2024 vs Zimbabwe Announced; Salman Ali Agha to Captain Green Shirts, Usman Khan to Keep Wickets in Mohammad Rizwan's Absence.

Earlier, both countries faced each other in the three-match ODI series, which the Pakistan national cricket team won 2-1. Zimbabwe won the first ODI by 80 runs (DLS method) before the Pakistan cricket team made a comeback and clinched the second ODI by 10 wickets and the final ODI by 99 runs.

With many star players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah having rested for the three-match T20I series, a new-look Pakistan cricket team will aim to put on a strong show against the host Zimbabwe national cricket team. Is Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2024 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs ZIM Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Squads:

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Squad: Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram

Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad: Salman Agha(c), Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan(w), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain