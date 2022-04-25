Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as both sides look to stay relevant in the race for IPL 2022 play-offs. They have been one of the low performers historically in the competition, and despite the changes in squads over the years, the results have not been positive. A few wins on the bounce, though, can shift the momentum in their favour, and skipper Mayank Agarwal must believe it is possible. The situation at Chennai Super Kings is no different, but they have the players with the right mentality to tide over tough times. With two wins in their last three, they have started their march north in the points table, but a lot still needs to be done. PBKS vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 38.

Punjab Kings’ batting line-up was decimated in the previous game against Delhi Capitals. The team is heavily dependent on Liam Livingstone for the big scores and his failure has a cascading effect in terms of performance. Shikhar Dhawan started the campaign well but of late, he has struggled to get the team to good start. In the bowling department, a lot will ride on Kagiso Rabada with the Proteas pacer, the star man.

MS Dhoni turned back the clock in style against Mumbai Indians as his last over heroics got the team over the line. If the Men in Yellow are to make an unexpected foray into the top four, they will need experienced men like Dhoni, Bravo and Jadeja to fire. Mukesh Choudhary is one player that despite being an unknown figure, has done well on most days. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: MS Dhoni, Mayank Agarwal and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

