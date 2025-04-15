Punjab Kings will fight defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders next in the 31st scheduled fixture of the Indian Premier League 2025. The PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali District, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, April 15. Both PBKS and KKR have six points each ahead of the match, the Knight Riders have a better NRR but have also played a match more. PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

IPL 2024 winners Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing this away match after a wonderful result in another away game at Chepauk, where they won by a dominating eight wickets while chasing a target just above 100 runs in only 10.1 overs. Punjab Kings lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, even after scoring a huge 245/6 total in their first innings. SRH tamed them by chasing the target in just 18.3 overs, for the loss of two wickets. PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Shreyas Iyer, all batted well, scoring good and scoring quick in their last match. So Punjab Kings are expected to keep their top-order intact. Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera have strike rates above 150 in IPL 2025 and will be important in this match. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Azmatullah Omarzai all all required to play a big role as key all-rounders against KKR, a team known for T20 specialist all-rounders like Narine and Russell. Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh are expected to be the ace pacers. Yuzvendra Chahal has picked only two wickets so far, but he is the key pacer of the side, so he needs to stay.

PBKS Playing XI vs KKR

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Priyansh Arya

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine was the man of the match last time, for his all-round performance, so he has an automatic booking for the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match. Quinton de Kock has been very inconsistent, and this can be a chance for him to find form as PBKS leaked a lot of runs in the last match. Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh all proving fine with the bat, and form a good core. Andre Russell and Moeen Ali need to showcase their all-round abilities here. While Ali is doing fine, more is expected from Russell. Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora are doing fine as key pacers, and they should be staying. Varun Chakaravarthy being the leading wicket-taker also has his slot booked. PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 31.

KKR Playing XI vs PBKS

Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2025 12:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).