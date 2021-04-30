Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 34 runs in match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2021. It was a sensational performance from KL Rahul’s team all round as they got the better of one of the best sides in the competition so far. With this win, Punjab Kings have now moved to a touching distance of the teams in the playoff spots. PBKS vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 Runs.

After being asked to bat first, the Punjab Kings got off to a poor start losing Prabhsimran early but a sensational partnership between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle saw them take the momentum in the game and a late flurry from their skipper ad Harpreet Brar, saw the Punjab franchise put a commendable score on the board.

Chasing an above par target, Royal Challengers Bangalore look u=in control of the game but their innings spiraled after Harpreet Brar dismissed captain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxell and AB de Villiers in consecutive overs. The job was later finished by other PBKS bowlers to take their side to a massive win in the playoff race. Meanwhile, here are some stats from PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2021 clash. Harpreet Brar Quick Facts: Things To Know About PBKS Spinner Who Dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers And Glenn Maxwell.

# Harpreet Brar (3/19) Registered His Best IPL Figures

# Virat Kohli was Harpreet Brar’s maiden IPL wicket

# Brar became the eighth bowler to have Virat Kohli as his maiden wicket in IPL

# AB de Villiers has been dismissed three times by spinners in this IPL (one run-out)

# Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for his fourth duck, joint-most in an IPL season

# Daniel Sams (99 balls) has bowled the second most deliveries before registering his maiden wicket in IPL

Punjab Kings will now be looking to build in that win when they face another top side in IPL 2021 in Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s RCB will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face struggling Kolkata Knight Riders.

