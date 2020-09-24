PM Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement in August 2019. A number of celebrities including Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, Rujuta Diwekar, Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati, Mukul Kanitkar, Devendra Jhajharia, Anushka Sharma, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Mary Kom and many others joined the movement. In the times of COVID-19, fitness is of the utmost importance. Thus in the Fit India Dialogue 2020, the PM is a conversation with the above-mentioned names. He also went onto thank Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli for removing time from his busy schedule. Virat Kohli also mentioned that he is honoured to be a part of the discussion. During the course of the conversation, Kohli spoke about the importance of fitness. PM Narendra Modi Thanks Virat Kohli For Birthday Wishes, Says ‘You and Anushka Sharma Will Be Amazing Parents’.

PM also went on to joke about how 'Chole Bhature' was unfortunate to miss the Indian cricket captain. The Indian Prime Minister also got into the details of the Yo-Yo Test that is made to examine the fitness levels of the cricketers. The Indian cricket captain explained how being fit has helped the Indian Test team to overcome majors challengers. The RCB captain further said that India was quite low when it comes to the fitness levels across the globe. Their conversation concluded with the PM wishing for good health for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

The Fit India Movement has various peripherals and there have been many initiatives taken under the same. The Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate have witnessed a participation of about 3.5 million people from various walks of life.

