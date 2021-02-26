Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the latest round of Pakistan Super League 2021 fixtures. The clash will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 26, 2021 (Friday). Both teams have had a difficult start to their season and will be looking to get a result in this fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Peshawar Zalmi bounced back from their opening day defeat with a commanding win over Multan Sultans in their previous fixture and will be looking to continue that run. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have been outclassed in both of their games so far in the competition, losing by seven and nine wickets respectively, and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team will be hoping to register their first win of the new season.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The game will be held on February 26, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match online for fans in India.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal(w), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood, Wahab Riaz(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif, Amad Butt, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan

