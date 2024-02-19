PSL Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: All the teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 have played one match each thus far. And now, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators face off in what will be the second game of the season for both teams. While defending champions Lahore Qalandars lost their opening game, Quetta Gladiators got off to a winning start. Meanwhile, for LQ vs QG PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. Wife Sana Javed Spotted Supporting Shoaib Malik During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match.

Lahore Qalandars were handed an eight-wicket defeat by Islamabad United with captain Shadab Khan shining with both bat and ball. Despite posting 195, Lahore Qalandars lost the match. Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, defeated Peshawar Zalmi in another high-scoring game. Gladiators posted 206/5 and won the game by just 16 runs. Fans React With Funny Memes As PSL 2024 Live Broadcast Stops Worldwide Due to Technical Fault During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 19, 2024 (Monday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

