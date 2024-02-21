In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match number six Peshawar Zalmi takes on Karachi Kings. Both Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings find themselves at the bottom of the PSL 2024 points table after having lost their respective first matches. And now both the teams will be looking to collect the first points in this season. Meanwhile, for PZ vs KK PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. Mohammad Ali Stars As Multan Sultans Beat Islamabad United by Five Wickets in PSL 2024.

While Peshawar Zalmi fell short of the high target by just 16 runs against Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, on the other hand, lost badly to Multan Sultans by 55 runs. Both sides are loaded with quality players and this game promises to be a close one. Peshawar Zalmi might have a slight advantage thanks to their batting depth.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match will be played at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday) and will begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

