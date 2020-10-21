Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 40. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 22, 2020. RR led by Steve Smith is at the 6th position in the point table while David Warner's SRH is at the 7th spot. RR will enter this game with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while SRH lost their last game to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for RR vs SRH IPL 2020 bet odds, betting tips, predictions and favourites amongst Rajasthan and Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs SRH IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous game by chasing down the target of 126 runs in 17.3 overs where Jos Buttler made unbeaten 70 runs from 48 balls. On the other hand, SRH lost to KKR in the super-over after they managed a tie while chasing the target of 164 runs. Both teams are in urgent need for victory to stay alive in this competition, especially SRH who has lost three games in a row. A defeat here for the orange army will almost close their doors for playoff qualification. RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 40.

RR vs SRH Betting Odds & Betting Tips

Interestingly, bookmakers have given 50-50 chances and predictions for both Rajasthan and Hyderabad. In spite, of RR comfortable victory over CSK in their previous game, bookmakers still feel that both teams are equal on the scale. Bet365 has placed 1.90 bet odds for both Rajasthan and Hyderabad.

RR vs SRH Predictions: Who Will Win?

Considering the previous match results and forms of players from both teams, Rajasthan has a slight competitive edge over Hyderabad. Most importantly they will enter this game with a thumping victory, while SRH lost their last three matches in a row. Also, last time when these two teams met in IPL 2020, RR defeated SRH by 5 wickets.

