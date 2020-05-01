Ramnaresh Sarwan Responds to Chris Gayle's 'Worse Than Coronavirus' Jibe, Jamaica Tallawahs Assistant Coach Rejects Universe Boss' Allegations

File picture of Chirs Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan has responded to Chris Gayle's allegations and has denied his role in the latter's ouster from Jamaica Tallawahs team in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Sarwan, who is the assistant coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs, has said Gayle has levelled false allegations. "I categorically deny any involvement in the decision or the decision-making process, which led to Gayle's non-selection to represent the Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament," Sarwan said in a statement. Chris Gayle Slams Ramnaresh Sarwan After Exit From Jamaica Tallawahs, Calls Him ‘Snake’ and ‘Worse Than Coronavirus’ (Watch Video).

"In that video, he has levelled false allegations and tarnished the good name and reputation of a series of persons. I was the focus of most of the onslaughts. I reply, not because I feel that Gayle's rantings are worthy of it, but because I feel that the public's record must be set straight and also, to protect the character and careers of so many people, whose image he sought to besmirch," Sarwan added.

Sarwan explained how he let go head coach's position on Gayle's request "In 2019, I was appointed Head Coach. I reached out to Chris and discussed with him, the selection of a team. I did so out of respect for him. In my conversation with Gayle about the team, he informed me that Donovan Miller, a Jamaican and a very close friend of Chris should be appointed Head Coach as he would better understand the culture of the Jamaican players."

"I conveyed Gayle's view to the CEO, informing the CEO that I would be happy to step aside for Miller's appointment given that Chris feels strongly about his appointment. My priority was what would be in the best interest of the team. Gayle is fully aware of the background, yet he accuses me of fighting to be Head Coach," he added.

Sarwan further wrote. "I absolutely reject Gayle's allegation that I encouraged foreign players to disrespect him. I really do not understand how he came to such a conclusion and this simply is not true. My deep concern, is that young and upcoming players who regard Gayle as a role model, may think that this is an acceptable way of addressing problems which may befall them in their careers."