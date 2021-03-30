It has been a while since rumours of rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rounds of social media. As per several reports, the two talismanic Indian batsmen weren't getting along since the 2019 World Cup in England. These speculations were fuelled further when Rohit had 'allegedly' unfollowed the Indian skipper on social media. However, during the recently-concluded series against England, the duo was seen communicating regularly on the ground, and it seemed like their relationship had taken a better turn. Virat Kohli Begins Preparation for IPL 2021 After India vs England ODI Series (Watch Video).

As per a report in the Times of India, Rohit and Kohli sat across the table during the England series and solved their issues, all thanks to Team India head coach Ravi Shastri. With the bio-bubble enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players aren't allowed to go beyond a specific area which is mentally challenging for any individual. On the contrary, the restriction also allowed players to strengthen their bond further. Shastri indeed made the best use of the bio-bubble as Virat and Rohit reportedly decided to begin on a fresher note. Rohit Sharma Arrives in Mumbai to Join MI Squad.

"Apart from winning two big series, that's been the biggest gain inside the Team India dressing room. A great deal of personal bonding has happened in recent weeks, and they're more in sync now than ever with regards to their cricket, the team, their responsibilities and the upcoming challenges. They understand now, more than ever, that the team will only benefit if they find themselves on the same page. This has been the biggest takeaway in the last four months," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

"All the chatter from the outside was causing too much bitterness and all the hearsay was making things worse. It's been the story of Indian cricket for far too long - of vested interests time and again taking advantage of rivalries between players. Like all professionals, Virat and Rohit too would have their disagreements from time to time. But until recently, they never thought of sitting down and talking it out with the kind of clarity that is now visible," sources added further.

Although two individuals belonging to the same field can have different opinions, the reality often gets twisted before it's presented on social. Hence, Virat and Rohit also decided that the "gossip theories need to end". Moreover, they also decided to spend more time in front of the camera, be it on the field or in team photographs.

"They've spent a lot of time talking to each other in public, like during the post-match presentation at the end of the T20 series. They've been appearing in photographs together a lot more than in the past. During the One-day series, Virat made it a point to keep his discussions on with Rohit constantly during the game. These things would happen earlier too, but this one time they've decided to make it more visible for outsiders to know that all this chatter now needs to stop," sources added further.

