Mumbai, December 18: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid a rich tribute to retiring off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, saying his name will be synonymous with bringing mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation to the game. Shortly after third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw on Wednesday, Ashwin announced in the post-match press conference about his immediate retirement from international cricket, ending a 14-year long career of him playing for India across all formats. Emotional Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Hug From Virat Kohli in Dressing Room Before the Legendary All-Rounder Announced His Retirement During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ashwin also played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets, and being a member of 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning teams. Ashwin also played 65 T20I matches and took 72 wickets.

BCCI Pays Tribute Ravi Ashwin

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙞𝙣 🫡 A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation 👏👏 The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket. Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/swSwcP3QXA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024

Since Ashwin’s retirement announcement came, social media platform X has been flooded with tributes for the veteran spinner.

Gautam Gambhir's Reaction After Ravi Ashwin Retirement

The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother! ❤️ @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/fuATAjE8aw — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 18, 2024

Ashwin ends his career with 537 wickets at average of 24 in 106 Tests and becoming India’s second leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. He also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat. His last international game was the day-night Test in Adelaide, where he took 1-53. Ravi Ashwin Retires From International Cricket After IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Harbhajan Singh Pays Tribute Ravi Ashwin

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a phenomenal cricket career. Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 18, 2024

Dinesh Karthik's Reaction After Ravi Ashwin Retirement

a GOAT retires Well done on what's been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU. @ashwinravi99 Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends ❤️#INDvAUS #ashwin#legend — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 18, 2024

Irfan Pathan Pays Tribute to Ravi Ashwin

An absolute match-winner, @ashwinravi99! Retiring as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket is nothing short of monumental. Combine that with his invaluable batting contributions, and you get one of the game’s solid all-rounders. Well done, Ash! pic.twitter.com/9UAxCNouSf — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 18, 2024

WV Raman's Reaction After Ravi Ashwin Retirement

#Ashwin was one cricketer who played chess on a huge cricket field, like #Shastri and #KUmble did before him. All of them were and are interesting and engaging conversationalists as well. Wonder who will be the next of this ilk!! #cerebralcricketers — WV Raman (@wvraman) December 18, 2024

In Tests, Ashwin was one of the central figures in the Indian team’s 12-year long home domination and played a starring role in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia. Ashwin was one of 11 allrounders to clinch the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests. He also won a record 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, level with Muttiah Muralitharan.

