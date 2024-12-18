Mumbai, December 18: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid a rich tribute to retiring off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, saying his name will be synonymous with bringing mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation to the game. Shortly after third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw on Wednesday, Ashwin announced in the post-match press conference about his immediate retirement from international cricket, ending a 14-year long career of him playing for India across all formats. Emotional Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Hug From Virat Kohli in Dressing Room Before the Legendary All-Rounder Announced His Retirement During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ashwin also played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets, and being a member of 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning teams. Ashwin also played 65 T20I matches and took 72 wickets.

BCCI Pays Tribute Ravi Ashwin

Since Ashwin’s retirement announcement came, social media platform X has been flooded with tributes for the veteran spinner.

Gautam Gambhir's Reaction After Ravi Ashwin Retirement

Ashwin ends his career with 537 wickets at average of 24 in 106 Tests and becoming India’s second leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. He also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat. His last international game was the day-night Test in Adelaide, where he took 1-53. Ravi Ashwin Retires From International Cricket After IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Harbhajan Singh Pays Tribute Ravi Ashwin

Dinesh Karthik's Reaction After Ravi Ashwin Retirement

Irfan Pathan Pays Tribute to Ravi Ashwin

WV Raman's Reaction After Ravi Ashwin Retirement

In Tests, Ashwin was one of the central figures in the Indian team’s 12-year long home domination and played a starring role in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia. Ashwin was one of 11 allrounders to clinch the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests. He also won a record 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, level with Muttiah Muralitharan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).