Star India batsman Virat Kohli took to social media and reacted after Ravi Ashwin announced his retirement. Virat Kohli expressed how he has enjoyed every bit of the journey with Ashwin while playing together for 14 years. "your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy," wrote Virat Kohli in his social media post. Ravi Ashwin has played under Virat Kohli's captaincy and regards him as one of the best captains. Emotional Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Hug From Virat Kohli in Dressing Room Before the Legendary All-Rounder Announced His Retirement During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli's Reaction to Ravi Ashwin's Retirement

I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian… pic.twitter.com/QGQ2Z7pAgc— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)