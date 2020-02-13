RCB Funny Memes: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Latest Post Leave Everyone Puzzled, Twitterati Responds With Jokes on IPL Franchise

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: PTI)

If Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) social media antics left fans shocked, their latest post has left most puzzled. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise RCB, over a day, after removing the profile pictures of their social media pages and deleting all posts from Instagram, has now posted a new tweet suggesting there is something interesting developing at the franchise. While RCB’s move to leave their social media pages blank left everyone shocked, their latest step suggests things are developing pretty quick and something big is soon to be announced. Twitterati got rolling and responded with funny jokes. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral Even Before IPL 2020 Commences as Royal Challengers Bangalore Delete DPs and Posts From Instagram, Facebook & Twitter Handles!

“Sit tight. Be right back,” RCB’s official Twitter account captioned a post which suggested the profile pictures of all of RCB’s social media pages were loading. Interestingly, all four images had one thing in common – all were coloured in red which suggests that the jersey colour, as well as the colour of their new logo, will retain the traditional red colour they had used since the inception of the IPL. Surprised Virat Kohli Reacts After Posts & Profile Pictures Disappear From RCB’s Official Social Media Pages (See Tweet).

RCB Tweets Again!

Sit tight. Be right back. pic.twitter.com/kG5ul3wPkF — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020

RCB’s earlier move to remove the profile pictures of all of their social media accounts and even delete all the posts from their Instagram page had left everyone shocked. The move not only left the fans surprised but players like Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers and even captain Virat Kohli were left in splits. All three had questioned the move with Kohli even going to the extent of saying that the captain was also not informed.

Kannadiya thirupina eppudi jeeva auto odum.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AVMjeOs3Ll — Billa Ranga Baatsha (@Bala_Krish_07) February 13, 2020

But as things stand now, that decision was just the first step towards something more special. Almost 35 hours after removing the profile pictures, RCB have now changed them to loading although all profiles are still blank.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Social Media Pages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that RCB, who penned a three-year sponsorship deal with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 season, will change their name as well as the design of their logo. Speculations have been doing the rounds that the franchise could change its name from ‘Royal Challengers Bangalore’ to ‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru’ to connect more with the local fans. They have already removed the word ‘Bangalore’ from their twitter profile.