Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kings XI Punjab in match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 15, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams have very much had contrasting seasons so far with RCB placed third in the points table with KXIP at the bottom. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below. RCB vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli has been brilliant this season and with their skipper finding form after a poor start, will look to continue that and cat up with Delhi Capitals at the summit of team standings. Meanwhile, KXIP haven’t been poor this season but their results have been far from what their performances have deserved. The KL Rahul-led have no room for error if they want to qualify for the play-offs. RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

RCB vs KXIP Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 31 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can live telecast the RCB vs KXIP match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League season 13. Fans can follow the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD counterparts with English commentary. The game will also be live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi while fans can also catch the live action on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs KXIP Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 31 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live action of the RCB vs KXIP match will also be live online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match live in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar with a nominal subscription fee to catch the live-action. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

