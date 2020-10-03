Virat Kohli gets his lost sheen back as Royal Challengers Bangalore thrash Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets, advancing to the pinnacle of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table. Chasing a modest total of 155 runs, RCB lost Aaron Finch just in the third over. However, skipper Kohli, who came in to bat at number three, joined forces with Devdutt Padikkal and duo never pushed RR on the backseat. Both batsmen scored their respective half-centuries as the RR bowlers looked utterly clueless. Padikkal (63) got dismissed just before the close of play, but Kohli (72) remained unbeaten till the end as Bangalore reached the total with five balls to spare. RCB vs RR Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, Steve Smith had won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The decision didn’t prove to be a great one as none of the RR batsmen got going. Dashers like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith perished without making a mark. However, all-rounders Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer gave their side some late flourish as RR posted 154/6 which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Isuru Udana dismissed two batsmen. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

# Steve Smith becomes only the second captain to elect batting after winning the toss in IPL 2020.

# RCB go at the top of the team standings by registering their third win of IPL 2020.

# Virat Kohli scored his first half-century of Dream11 IPL 2020.

# Devdutt Padikkal becomes the first batsman to score three fifties in the first four IPL matches.

# Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the new holder of Purple cap by scalping his eighth wicket in IPL 2020.

With this, Royal Challengers Bangalore go to the top of the team standings with six points and are on the right path to get their maiden IPL title. On the other hand, the Men in Pink slipped to the sixth position after losing their second successive game and will like to get back to the winning way soon.

