Ricky Ponting Picks Andrew Flintoff’s Over From 2005 Ashes Test Series As Best He Faced, Disappointed Twitterati Remind Him of Ishant Sharma’s Spell During 2008–09 Test Series

Andrew Flintoff, Ricky Ponting and Ishant Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One of most successful batsman of his time and arguably one of greatest cricketers of all-time, Ricky Ponting picked Andrew Flintoff’s over from the Edgbaston Test match in 2005 Ashes series as the best he has faced in his Test career. Flintoff magical and fiery spell cast a weave around the Australian batsman with the England all-rounder dancing them to his tunes. Flintoff took two wickets, including that of Ponting, in that extraordinary over but could have taken three more within successive deliveries. And recalling his plight from that over after seeing a video of the same put up by the official twitter account of England cricket, Ponting revealed that this was the best over he had faced in his playing career. Ashes Memories: Ricky Ponting Calls Ashes 2005 ‘One of All Time Great Cricket Series’; Kevin Pietersen Recalls Kid’s Prank in Brisbane (Watch Videos).

“Best over I ever faced. Class reverse swing at 90odd mph!” said Ponting sharing the video. The video was from the 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston. England had set Australia a target of 284 to chase and take a 2-0 lead in the Test series. And the visitors looked to be heading towards a comfortable win when Flintoff came to bowl in the 13th over with Australia at 47/0.

Best Over Ponting Faced!!

Best over I ever faced. Class reverse swing at 90odd mph! https://t.co/EUdN9P64Cr — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 10, 2020

He went through Justin Langer’s bat and cleaned the stumps with his only second delivery but what followed was truly magical. Ponting faced four deliveries (five in you count the no-ball) from the English all-rounder and could have been dismissed in all of those deliveries. He survived his opening three deliveries all hitting him on the pads and the umpire ruled out appeals of LBW. The captain then left the fourth delivery and breathed a sigh of relief but the umpire called it a no-ball for overstepping and that meant Ponting had to face one more delivery.

What About Ishant Sharma Ricky?

Ishant Sharma's Spell From 2008 Perth

Ishant Sharma Disagrees...

When Ishant Sharma Made Ricky Ponting Cry

That extra delivery from Flintoff was full and just outside the off-stump. It kissed the outside edge of Ponting’s bat and went straight to wicketkeeper Geraint Jones. But while Ponting found the over from Flintoff the best he had faced in his playing career, fans from India were left disappointed. And they did well to remind the trouble a young Ishant Sharma had caused him during the 2008-09 Test series between India and Australia down under.

Ishant Sharma Perth 2008! Remember Ricky?

Hey Punter! What about Ishant Sharma’s spell, Perth ‘08 ? Dangerous reverse swingers. Viru insisted on one final try with Ishant before pulling him out of the spell. https://t.co/Fax1nAXlWh — Gopal Padmanaban (@WordinmyMouths) April 10, 2020

Ishant Sharma in His Debut Spell

Ishant Sharma spell was also equally gud wen he got u out u in his debut series in Australia — Aravind Jayagopi (@aravi2790) April 10, 2020

Best Over This. Best Spell Ishant Sharma

Remember When Ishant Sharma Made You His Bunny!!

Ishant Sharma made you his bunny dude... But obviously you won't accept that :) https://t.co/GnHBcxUMSe — Devendra~ (@deven_zip) April 10, 2020

Like Flintoff, Ishant Sharma, than of just 19, troubled Ponting in all six deliveries and also dismissed him twice during the IND vs AUS test match at Perth. In both the innings at the WACA, Ishant troubled Ponting with his variations and swing and guided India to a mammoth victory.