Alongside his big-hitting prowess, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is famous for his goofy nature and cheeky sense of humour. Time and Time again, the southpaw has pulled his teammates’ leg, and Rohit Sharma became the latest victim of his antics. Pant teased the dashing Indian opener after the latter completed his COVID-19 test. Due to the safety precautions, players have to undergo COVID-19 tests every now and during a series. While Rohit was being tested, Pant started recording the video and tried to tease him. The 33-year-old was visibly frustrated with the drill, and his young buddy was there to irritate him further. India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Stat Highlights: Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna Set Records on Debut.

“Kaise ho bhaiya? (How are you brother),” asked Pant after Rohit got tested, and the latter replied by showing a middle-finger. The left-handed batsman shared the hilarious video on his Instagram story, and unsurprisingly, the clip got viral in no time. The two dashing batsmen are known to share a great camaraderie and never miss out any chance of poking fun at each other. While Rohit has teased Pant on several occasions, it was the other way around this time. Rohit Sharma Gives ‘Tapli’ to Rishabh Pant During India vs England 2nd Test 2021.

Watch Video!!

Meanwhile, Rohit, who scored 28 runs in the first ODI, didn’t come out to the field being hit on the elbow while facing Mark Wood. While there were doubts regarding his participation in the next game, he has reportedly been cleared of any serious injury.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant warmed the benches in the last game, with KL Rahul serving as wicket-keeper. However, the southpaw can come in the second game as Shreyas Iyer is all but likely to ruled out of the series after dislocating his shoulder. Meanwhile, India are 1-0 up in the three-match series, and the second game takes place on Friday (March 26).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).