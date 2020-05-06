Rohit Sharma Special: 5 Times When Hitman’s Cheeky Replies at Press Conferences Left Everyone in Splits

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma is certainly one of the finest batsmen in the modern era and his record in international cricket is simply staggering. From being the only batsman score three double centuries in ODI to registering five hundred in a single World Cup, the right-hand batsman holds several jaw-dropping records. However, along with his prowess with the bat, the Mumbai-born cricketer is also known for his humour and wit. On many occasions, the Mumbai-born cricketer has tickled the funny bones of fans with his unusual comments in press conferences. Focusing on the topic, let's look at five times when Hitman left the fans in splits during a press conference.

1. Beware of the Cameras!!

During the 2nd T20I of Bangladesh's 2019 Tour of India, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant clearly stumped Soumya Sarkar off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. However, the on-field umpires went upstairs in order to be sure. Due to some technical issue, however, the giant screen displayed 'NOT OUT' which left Rohit, the stand-in captain in the game, furious and he was caught swearing.

On being asked about the incidence in the post-match press conference, Rohit said: “Ultimately the aim is to get the job done, and sometimes we display a lot of emotions. Next time I’ll check where the camera is.” His answer made the media persons burst out of laughter.

2. When Rohit Will Coach Pakistan!!

The right-handed batsman scored a brilliant hundred against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup and played a crucial role in guiding India to an 89-run victory. In the post-match conference, the Indian opener was asked to give a suggestion to the struggling Pakistani batsman. In reply Rohit, being at his hilarious best said: “If I ever become Pakistan’s coach, I will definitely let you know. What can I say right now”.

3. Life Started From 2013!!

The Mumbai-born cricketer started his international career as a middle-order batsman. He played some good knocks while batting at number four and five but wasn't able to deliver consistently. However, he became an opener in 2013 and played one scintillating knock after another.

In fact, Rohit also believes that his best came out in when he started opening the innings. During a press conference in 2018, Hitman asked the reporters to only ask about his career after 2013. “Since 2013, I have started to open the innings. So, don’t take into consideration whatever had happened before 2013 and ask me questions (about what has happened) since then,” said Rohit.

4. Rohit Tells What To Do On Birthdays!!

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's 38th birthday came during the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. Ahead of the wicket-keeper batsman's special day, Rohit was asked to say something on Dhoni's birthday in a press conference. The opener was perplexed with the question and gave a funny reply. “What do you tell someone on their birthday? Happy birthday only right,” said the batsman.

5. Everybody Wanted Rishabh Pant. Right?

Many eyebrows were raised when dynamic wicket-keeper batsman was left out of India's 2019 World Cup squad. He, however, eventually came into the side as a replacement of injured Shikhar Dhawan. During India's encounter against England in the tournament, Pant came into bat at number four.

At the press conference after the game, Rohit, who scored a century in the game, was asked if he was surprised when he was Pant coming out to bat ahead of the likes of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. In reply, the batsman took a dig at the media houses for hyping the name of the wicket-keeper batsman. "Not really. You all wanted Rishabh Pant to play right? Right from India - Where is Rishabh Pant, where is Rishabh Pant - There he is at number 4," said Rohit.

Meanwhile, many major cricket activities around the world have been paused owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, fans are neither able to enjoy Rohit's blitzes with the bat or his press conferences. In the meantime, nevertheless, Rohit is displaying his funny side via live sessions on Instagram.