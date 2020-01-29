Rohit Sharma's Two Sixes Guide India to Win Super Over Against New Zealand in 3rd T20I; Netizens Hail Hitman With Memes and Tweets!

Rohit Sharma In Action (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After displaying a couple of mediocre performances in the first two T20Is against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma came to his prime in the third T20I at the Seddon Park and guided the Men in Blue to the triumph in the super-over. Requiring 10 off the last two balls, the Kiwis were favourite to clinch the game. However, the Hitman had other ideas as he mustered a couple off massive sixes and guided his side to a victory. Twitterati went berserk by the opener’s sensational hitting and celebrated India’s victories with a lot of praises and memes too. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

Apart from his cameo in the blockbuster over, Rohit also scored 65 runs in the first innings and helped his side post a challenging total of 179 runs. He also went on to receive the Man on the Match award for his brilliant show and will eye to extend his runs in the upcoming clashes too. Scoring seven and eight runs in the first two T20Is, the 32-year old faced a lot of criticism and was under the pump to perform. However, he didn’t disappoint his fans in this match and played a crucial role in guiding India over the line. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the netizens reacted towards Hitman’s tremendous show. India vs New Zealand Stat Highlights 3rd T20I 2020.

Praises from VVS Laxman!!

What an incredible win. Mohammad Shami exceptional to defend 2 of the last 4 balls in the main game and #RohitSharma showing once again why he is one of the most dangerous batsman in the world. A match to remember for a long long time #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/dkQQmQkwlU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2020

Sehwag Being At His Best!!

Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai ! So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible. But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami. Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7HD4qXN4Me — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2020

Meme Makers in Action!!

Power of Vada Paav!!

Not all heros eat vegan diet some of them eat Vada paav and save country. #NZvIND #RohitSharma — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) January 29, 2020

Colossal Hitting!!

The Moment!!

Best Batsman!!

This is the best batsman in the world right now. When it comes to decider this man never let India down. Hitman becomes superhit in Super Over. Remember the name #RohitSharma #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8hN0OxUH9q — Mukul Sharma (@mukulsharma1419) January 29, 2020

Earlier in the match, Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat first. Riding on Rohit’s half-century, the visitors posted 179 runs in the first innings. Chasing 180 in the do or die encounter, Kane Williamson displayed a magnificent batting show and scored 95 runs. The effort didn’t prove to be enough as the Kiwis felt one-run short of the required total, before losing the game in super over. India have already won the series 3-0 but will try to extend their dominance in the next game while the hosts will play for pride. The fourth T20I will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.