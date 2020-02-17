Ross Taylor Set to Become First Cricketer to Play At Least 100 Matches in All Formats (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Playing 100 International matches in any format is certainly a dream of many cricketers around the world and not a lot of players get the honour. Well, there have been some players who have played a century of matches in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. However, no one yet has played 100 games in all the three formats and Ross Taylor is set to become the first cricketer to get the prestigious feat. The first Test between India and New Zealand will be the 100th Test of Taylor’s glorious career and by stepping into that game, the talismanic batsman will add a colossal feather to his cap. Ross Taylor Says Happy with What I Have Achieved in My Career.

So far, the right-handed batsman has featured in 99 Tess, 231 ODIs and 100 T20Is, accumulating a total of 7175, 8565 and 1909 runs respectively. Well, a player requires different sort of skillsets to excel in all the formats and thus, not many players are regular in all the three international sides. However, the 35-year old has been delivering consistently in all the versions and is still going strong. In fact, he played a crucial role in guiding New Zealand to a 3-0 win in the recently concluded ODI series against India. His next aim will be doing well in the longest format of the game and he will want to celebrate his 100th Test with a match-defining knock.

Speaking of the Test series, the first of the two Tests will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and will get underway on February 21. India bagged the T20I leg of the tour while ODIs went in New Zealand’s favour. Now, both the sides will lock horns in whites and one can expect a lot of thrill and crunch moments in the series.