Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the perennial chokers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite having some great players in their ranks, RCB have failed to win a single title. Virat Kohli gave up the captaincy after last season and the side is now looking for the new captain. At the IPL 2022 mega auction over 550 players will go under the hammer. Below you will find out list of players bought by RCB at the IPL 2022 auction. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates.

RCB came into the auction with INR 62 crore. At the upcoming season, RCB will be without their star player AB de Villiers, who resigned from all forms of cricket. The franchise is known for breaking the bank for its players and will be interesting to see if they repeat at IPL 2022 mega auction. Chennai Super Kings Team in IPL 2022: Players Bought by CSK at Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

RCB Full Squad for IPL 2022

RCB Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel.

RCB Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj.

RCB Previous Season Recap: Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to make it to the playoffs last season after finishing third on the points table. However, they were knocked out after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2022 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).