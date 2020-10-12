Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 12, 2020 (Monday). Both teams are in good form at the moment and would be hoping to catch up with the table-toppers Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat first. Tom Banton will be making his debut for KKR in IPL. Mohammed Siraj replaces Gurkeerat Singh Mann for RCB. RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL game with skipper Virat Kohli playing a sensational knock. With their captain back in form, RCB will fancy their chances against Kolkata Knight Riders, who also are on a winning run. KKR in their previous game got the better of KXIP in a last-ball thriller and would be hoping to replicate a similar kind of result. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020 28th Match Preview: Resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore to Face Confident Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB vs KKR Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

The stadium in Sharjah is the smallest ground used in IPL 2020 so yet another high-scoring encounter can be expected. The pitch, however, has helped bowlers in recent games but the boundaries being so close, batsmen will still fancy their chances of scoring big once settling in. The temperatures will drop below 30 later in the day.

The two teams have met each other 24 times in the Indian Premier League and Kolkata Knight Riders hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record. KKR have recorded 14 victories in the fixture compared to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 10 wins.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).