WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: After a thrilling opening clash in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 between Mumbai Indians (MI-W) and Delhi Capitals (DC-W), it is time for day two action. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW-W). Meanwhile, for RCB-Women vs UPW-Women free live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can scroll down.

It is going to be an exciting contest with both sides featuring quality players. Smriti Mandhana is in charge of RCB, which features players like Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh and Kate Cross. On the other hand, Alyssa Healy is in charge of UPW. Apart from her, the team features players like Danni Wyatt, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Ecclestone and Tahila McGrath. Debutant Sajeevan Sajana Hits Six off the Last Ball To Help Mumbai Indians Defeat Delhi Capitals in First Match of WPL 2024 (Watch Video).

When Is RCB-W vs UPW-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 02 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 24 (Saturday). The RCB-W vs UPW-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs UPW-W Match TATA WPL 2024

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD TV channels to catch the live action of the RCB-W vs UPW-W match 02 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB-W vs UPW-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 02 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

