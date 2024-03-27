Rajasthan Royals, fresh off a win in their opening match, will look to continue their good form when they lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday, March 28. Both teams have had contrasting starts to the tournament. Rajasthan Royals were clinical in all departments of the game and were able to outclass the Lucknow Super Giants pretty easily by 20 runs in the end. Skipper Sanju Samson led the way with the bat in hand, smashing 82 from 52 deliveries, which helped Rajasthan set a big score as target. Youngster Riyan Parag, who has been backed by the franchise for a number of years now, also repaid the faith with an explosive 43 off 29 balls. The bowlers, especially the opening combination of Trent Boult and Nandre Burger, who picked early wickets and never allowed the opposition to bounce back. ‘Khelte Raho Yaar’ Ravi Ashwin Motivates Rishabh Pant As He Bats During Training Session Ahead of RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

For Delhi Capitals, the story has been different. A cameo from 'Impact Player' Abishek Porel saw the team post a challenging total but a below-par bowling performance coupled with a dropped chance when the game was heading towards a nervous finish saw them fall short of the finish line. A big positive for them has been the return of Rishabh Pant, who has battled injuries from a devastating car accident and made a return to competitive cricket after more than a year. His return with the bat was short-lived, as he scored 18 runs off 13 balls but fans were surely delighted to see him back on the cricket field again. Trent Boult Breaks Devdutt Padikkal’s Helmet With Fiery Bouncer, Dismisses Him Next Ball During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Videos).

RR vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals have faced Delhi Capitals for a total of 27 times in the IPL so far. Out of these 27 matches, Rajasthan have come out on top on 14 occasions while Delhi Capitals emerged triumphant in 13.

RR vs DC Match 9 IPL 2024 Key Players

Sanju Samson Rishabh Pant Riyan Parag Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match 9 Key Battles

The battle between David Warner and Trent Boult is one that fans would be watching out for. Also, another player battle that is likely to draw attention is the one between Jos Buttler and Kuldeep Yadav.

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match 9 Venue and Timing

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2024 will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on March 28. The RR vs DC match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss being held at 7:00 pm IST. SpiderCam Wire Snaps and Falls On the Ground During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match At Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur (Watch Video).

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the RR vs DC match 3 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. For more viewing option, fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match 3 in India.

RR vs DC Match 9 IPL 2024 Likely Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

