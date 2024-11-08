Batting in T20 cricket is an easy task however registering back-to-back centuries is not, which in the history of the format only four batters have achieved in international cricket. India's Sanju Samson became the latest entrant to the elusive list, only three before him recorded back-to-back hundreds in T20Is. And in a space of few matches, he has been joined by Indian national cricket teammate Tilak Varma, who registered hundreds in the third and fourth T20Is against South Africa. Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma Script History As Two Batters Score Centuries in Same Innings For First Time in a Men's T20I Between Full-Member Nations, Achieve Feat During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024.

He thus becomes the second Indian and fifth overall to achieve this feat. The first batter to achieve this feat was France's Gustav Mckeon, who slammed centuries against Switzerland and Norway. Mckeon's first and maiden hundred came against Switzerland, where the batter slammed 109, which was soon followed by a 101 versus France. Let us look at the list of batters to score consecutive centuries in T20Is. Sanju Samson Becomes First Player To Hit Three T20I Centuries in a Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024.

List Of Batters With Consecutive T20I Hundreds

Player First Ton Second Ton Gustav Mckeon 109 vs Switzerland 101 vs Norway Rilee Rossouw 100* vs India 109 vs Bangladesh Phil Salt 109* West Indies 119 vs West Indies Sanju Samson 111 vs Bangladesh 107 vs South Africa Tilak Varma 107* vs South Africa 120* vs South Africa

The second batter to register such a feat was South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, who struck an unbeaten 100* against India and then hit a 109 versus Bangladesh during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2023. Third on the list is a wicketkeeper-batter like Samson, Phil Salt, who managed to notch up successive centuries against West Indies. Salt hit 109* and 119 against the Windies in the third and fourth T20I of the series in 2023.

