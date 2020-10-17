Sanju Samson left fans disappointed again after throwing away another start during the RR vs RCB match in IPL 2020. Samson came to bat at no 3 and started well with a huge six off Yuzvendra Chahal over long-on but failed to convert the good start into a big score and was out for nine runs off just six deliveries after trying to smash Chahal over mid-off. Fans trolled the Rajasthan Royals batsman with funny memes and jokes for his inconsistency and repeated failure to convert good starts into a big score. RR vs RCB Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Samson came at the crease after the dismissal of Ben Stokes in the sixth over and immediately got off the mark with a single. He then smacked Chahal for a huge 94m six over long-on and looked set for a big score before once again throwing it away after trying to hit one too many. Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes Come Out to Open Rajasthan Royals' Innings; Agitated Fans Slam Team Management Decision to Drop Jos Buttler As Opener for RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Match

The 25-year-old has now failed to cross the 30-run mark in his last seven innings after starting IPL 2020 with successive half-centuries. Samson started the season with a 74 off 32 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and followed it with another match-winning innings against Kings XI Punjab against whom he scored 85 runs from 42 balls with seven sixes.

But since then Samson has tapered off and has only managed scores of 8, 4, 0, 5, 26, 25 and 9. The 25-year-old has failed to live up to the expectations and left fans frustrated with repeated failures. He was trolled with funny memes and jokes for another cheap score.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, riding on a fine-century from captain Steve Smith and a 21-ball 41 knock from Robin Uthappa, scored 177 runs after opting to bat first. Uthappa, who came to open the innings for the first time this IPL season, got off with four successive boundaries off Washington Sundar in the second over. He then smashed Isuru Udana for a maximum and two boundaries in the next over to record a half-century opening stand with Ben Stokes.

