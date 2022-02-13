In a video, Shahid Afridi confirmed that he will not be taking further part in PSL 2022 due to a serious back injury. The veteran cricketer will undergo rehab. 'I want to apologise to fans for not being to play the entire PSL and sign off on a good note' he said.

Good bye to PSL | My body is in serious painhttps://t.co/yyHWSibxlH — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 13, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2022 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).