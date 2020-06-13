Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Former Pakistan Captain Becomes First High-Profile Cricketer to Be Infected With Novel Coronavirus

Cricket PTI| Jun 13, 2020 04:37 PM IST
A+
A-
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Former Pakistan Captain Becomes First High-Profile Cricketer to Be Infected With Novel Coronavirus
File image of Shahid Afridi (Photo Credit: twitter/osmanuzair_pak_crik)

Karachi, June 13: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus. "I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi announced on Twitter.

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1996 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests (1716 runs and 48 wickets), 398 ODIs (8064 runs and 395 wickets) and 99 T20 Internationals (1416 runs and 98 wickets). He remains involved in the game and was last seen on the field in the Pakistan Super League in March. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery.

Shahid Afridi's Tweet

Afridi is also actively involved in his charity work as the head of a foundation named after him. Following the coronavirus outbreak, he was seen outdoors on many occasions, mainly for his charity work.

Wishes of a speedy recovery started pouring on social media soon after Afridi made the announcement. He might have retired from international cricket his popularity in the sub-continent has not dipped.

His tweet also drew quick response from his Pakistan teammates including Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery!" wrote PCB on Twitter. Hafeez said that Afridi was a "fighter by nature" and was sure that he will "fight the virus and will defeat it soon".

Akmal also joined in praying for Afridi. "Prayers are for your long, healthy life. Get well soon," he tweeted. The Pakistan all-rounder, famous for his big-hitting, retired from international cricket in 2017.

He had already quit Tests in 2010 and ODIs after the 2015 World Cup but captained Pakistan in the World T20 in India. Another former Pakistan international Taufeeq Umar, had also tested positive for coronavirus but he recovered earlier this month.

At least two Pakistani first-class players have died from the infection with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this month. Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 matches, died in his home. Another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, died due to the virus in April in Peshawar.

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus COVID 19 Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board Pandemic PCB Shahid Afridi
You might also like
Five Killed as Mine Caves in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol District: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
News

Five Killed as Mine Caves in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol District: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry
News

Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry
PM Narendra Modi Invites Ideas for June 28 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme, Asks Citizens to Record Message on 1800-11-7800 or Write on MyGov or NaMo App
News

PM Narendra Modi Invites Ideas for June 28 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme, Asks Citizens to Record Message on 1800-11-7800 or Write on MyGov or NaMo App
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh & Family Return Home From Hospital But Still COVID-19 Positive (View Post)
TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh & Family Return Home From Hospital But Still COVID-19 Positive (View Post)
Aarogyapath: Government Launches 'aarogyapath.in' Portal to Provide Real-Time Availability Updates on Critical Healthcare Supplies
Information

Aarogyapath: Government Launches 'aarogyapath.in' Portal to Provide Real-Time Availability Updates on Critical Healthcare Supplies
Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Hollywood

Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery
Kerala Govt Makes COVID-19 Test Certificate Mandatory For Passengers Flying In From Middle East, Asks Chartered Flights to Ensure They Are Not Ferrying Coronavirus Positive People From June 20
News

Kerala Govt Makes COVID-19 Test Certificate Mandatory For Passengers Flying In From Middle East, Asks Chartered Flights to Ensure They Are Not Ferrying Coronavirus Positive People From June 20
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement