Shikhar Dhawan had become the trending name on social media as he danced to the tuned of Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Sadda Kutta Kutta’. Now, here was this one thing that was noticed by the netizens throughout the video. While Shikhar Dhawan entertained us with his dance moves, there was one thing that caught the eye of the eagle-eyed fans. A couple of netizens went on to notice the souvenirs placed neatly behind him. The line of souvenirs comprised MS Dhoni’s gloves and several bats and the netizens could not help but notice the same. A couple of them posted tweets o social media. Shikhar Dhawan Dances To 'Sadda Kutta Kutta', Shehnaaz Gill Reacts (View Post).

MS Dhoni and Dhawan have played together for many years in the team and naturally, the two share a mutual respect for each other. Thus it wouldn’t be surprising to see MS Dhoni’s gloves placed right behind him. Apart from the gloves, Shikhar Dhawan also has bats of the cricketers like Chris Gayle, David Warner, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag. Check out the video below and the tweets by netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Netizen pointing out at the souvenirs

Shikhar Dhawan has MS Dhoni's gloves and Chris Gayle, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag's bat collection at his home. pic.twitter.com/3oEZsiLchD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 30, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan was a part of the limited-over matches against Australia but is not a part of the Test squad. As of now, he is gearing up for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting from January 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).