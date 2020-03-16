Wasim Akram’s Comical Banter with Shoaib Akhtar Will Make Fans Reminisce 90s

Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar (Photo Credits: Getty)

Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have shared the dressing room together. Both the cricketers have retired now and are cricket experts. Obviously, since the two cricketers have shared the dressing room, there would be many on and off-field memories that the two have in common. Now, the two players got into a hilarious banter with each other on social media. The hilarious banter will make fans reminisce about the golden era of the 90s. So here’s exactly what happened. Wasim Akram posted a picture of the old kit of team Pakistan. Shoaib Akhtar Shares Wasim Akram's 'Leaked Video', Shows Support.

In the tweet, Akram said that this was his favourite jersey as it flaunted the colours of the Pakistani flag. In the snap, he can be seen talking to Shoaib Akhtar where the senior player is seen exchanging tips with the Rawalpindi Express. With this, Akhtar had a funny reply to the tweet and the two got into a hilarious tweet exchange with each other. The two were known for destroying the best batting ups of the world. Check out the thread below:

One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nations colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool 😎 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/LdcsOYks0Y — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 12, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar

Payan lagta hai bahut ziada daant parr rahi rhi mujhe. Batayen phir kya keh rahay thay? @wasimakramlive https://t.co/ppNvy6BEiz — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 12, 2020

Another one

Janay dain @wasimakramlive bhai, I was probably the most accurate bowler you captained. 😂 https://t.co/Mw0y9Use7A — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 15, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar has been in the news for commentating on coronavirus and in the video on his Youtube channel was seen taking a jibe at the Chinese. The comment by the Rawalpindi Express was made in the wake of the outburst of coronavirus. Shoaib Akhtar slammed the eating habits of the Chinese and said that they eat dogs and bats, which is really bad and unhygienic.