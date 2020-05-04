Shoaib Akhtar Wants Salman Khan to Play the Lead Role in His Biopic

Shoaib Akhtar and Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ Instagram)

Shoaib Akhtar will certainly go down as one of fastest bowlers to have graced the game and his thunderbolts might still be giving nightmares to many batsmen he bowled too. In fact, the Rawalpindi express holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in international cricket i.e. 161.3 kmph. Apart from that, the right-arm pacer also got involved in many controversies during his playing career. Thus, a movie based could well be a blockbuster at the box office. During a recent interaction on Helo app, the former right-arm pacer was asked to choose the lead-actor of his biopic. Well, Akhtar’s reply was quick as his deliveries as he took the name of Salman Khan in no time. Shoaib Akhtar Trolled for Trying to Underline Possibilities of India vs Pakistan Fund Raising Series.

In his illustrious international career, Akhtar tormented many prominent batsmen and scalped 444 wickets across all formats. Besides that, the star cricketer also hogged headlines for his sensational statements. In fact, his love for ‘Bhaijaan’ is also not new. On many previous occasions, Akhtar has heaped praises on the Bollywood superstar for both his acting prowess and humble nature. Thus, the 44-year old was in no spot of bother in choosing the Bharat- Star for his biopic.

Salman Khan has enjoyed a sensational run at the box office in the last few years as all of his movies attract a great audience and earning big money. Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, however, the veteran actor will not be able to work on any project anytime soon. However, it will be interesting to see whether the fans will get to see Akhtar’s biopic with Salman in lead.