After the ODI series, the focus now shifts to the T20Is where Sri Lanka would lock horns against India in the first of the three-match series, starting on July 25, Sunday. The match would be played the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and would start from 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Shikhar Dhawan led side won the ODI series with a relatively inexperienced squad and India would be wanting to unleash some really talented T20 performers when the first match starts tomorrow. Of the many names which might feature in the Indian squad, Varun Chakravarthy is one who is most likely to make his debut in the Indian jersey. The off-spinner has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League for the Kolkata Knight Riders and his variations ranging from the carrom ball to the off-breaks is what would make him a very useful asset to the side, should he be picked. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Colombo

Sri Lanka on the other hand would take confidence from their win in the third ODI against India and would rely on players like Avishka Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga to deliver for the team. Here are the Dream11 Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I:

SL vs IND, 1st T2OI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Ishan Kishan (IND) can be the keeper in your team.

SL vs IND, 1st T2OI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Avishka Fernando (SL) can be the batsmen in your team.

SL vs IND, 1st T2OI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders –Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), and Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be the all-rounders.

SL vs IND, 1st T2OI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers –Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Deepak Chahar (IND), Varun Chakravarthy (IND) and Rahul Chahar (IND) can be the bowlers.

SL vs IND, 1st T2OI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Avishka Fernando (SL), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), and Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Deepak Chahar (IND), Varun Chakravarthy (IND) and Rahul Chahar (IND)

Shikhar Dhawan (IND) can be named as the captain of your SL vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team while Avishka Fernando (SL) can be chosen as the vice-captain.

