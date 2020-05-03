Sourav Ganguly Compares Coronavirus Pandemic to Test Match on ‘Dangerous Wicket’, Says ‘There Is Very Little Margin for Error but We Hope That We Will Win This Match Together’

Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Indian captain and current BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, opened up on life amid coronavirus lockdown, which has now been extended to May 16. Ganguly was speaking on the 100 Hours 100 Stars show when he revealed that he has had to adjust to a different lifestyle after remaining at home for over a month. “I didn’t mind it earlier. Earlier, I wouldn’t get time at home like this. My lifestyle involved travelling for work every day,” he said. Ganguly, however, agreed that he was enjoying life with family and making most of the time he is getting to stay at home. Although the situation outside worries him. Sourav Ganguly Shares Picture of India to Show Unity.

Ganguly compared the pandemic situation to a Test match on a dangerous wicket. “The ball is seaming and spinning as well - the batsman has very little margin of error,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “This situation is a Test match on a very dangerous wicket. So, the batsman has to score runs and keep his wicket safe with this little margin of error, and win this Test match. This is very difficult, but we hope that we will win this match together,” he added. Nothing Is in Favour of Any Kind of Sport, Forget IPL: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

The 47-year-old also revealed how he was living his life amid the lockdown. “For the past 30-32 days, I have been at home with my family, spending time with my wife, daughter, my mother and my brother. I have got time like this after long, so I am enjoying myself,” he said before adding that the situation outside keeps him worried and makes him sad as it is costing lives.

“I am also really upset seeing the current situation because so many people are suffering outside. We are still struggling to understand how to stop this pandemic,” said Ganguly. “This atmosphere all over the world has really bothered me. We don’t know how, when and where it came from - we all were unprepared for this.”

“People are being affected by this so much. There have been so many deaths. This situation upsets me, and I also feel scared. People come to my house to deliver groceries, food, so I feel a little scared as well. So it’s a mixed feeling. I just want this to end as quickly as possible,” he added.

Ganguly also opened up on the activities he does sitting at home. “I have been working from home - BCCI and ICC work and my own work. But my own work is a little less right now, because the shooting, the sport and the schools have been closed. But the documents work, administrative work and paperwork, I have been doing from home now.”

He added that this type of situations make people alert and aware and their life and also helped them take better and quick decisions. “Cricket has taught me a lot. I faced real-life, high-pressure situations. You have to make runs and there is just one ball left. If you make one wrong move, one wrong footwork, you will not get another chance. This kind of situations make you alert and aware of real-life situations,” he said.

“It also helps you in making quick decisions, because on field of cricket, you don’t have time to think. You have to decide on the spot in seconds. This game teaches you a lot of things - patience, resilience,” Ganguly added. “It also taught you about failure and success. When you play, you tune your mind towards success. Similarly, in life, when you feel a bad phase in life, you feel you can get through it.”