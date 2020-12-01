England are eyeing a clean sweep as they take on South Africa in the third and last T20I of the series. The encounter takes place at Newlands in Cape Town on December 1 (Tuesday). Winning the first two T20Is, the Three Lions have already bagged the series and have a great chance to whitewash the Proteas team in their own den. On the other hand, Quinton de Kock’s men must look to rectify their mistakes to bag a consolation victory in the last game. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast and other details of SA vs ENG clash, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Although the visitors have managed to cross the line in the previous games, their performances hasn’t been entirely convincing. Openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy have been out of touch, but the rest of the players have made things up. On the other hand, South Africa should also focus on positives from the first two outings. Veterans Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis have extended their good Indian Premier League (IPL) form while Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi are the standout bowlers. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming and other details. Bio-Secure Bubbles Are Like Luxury Prisons, Says Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs England match will be played on December 1, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will be held at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and the game is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020 in India?

Fans in India can live telecast South Africa vs England 3rd T20I match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for SA vs ENG T20I series in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

