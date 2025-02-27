The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated the England national cricket team in a thriller ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Lahore. Afghanistan won the close encounter match by eight runs. They also knocked out Three Lions out of the eight-nation tournament. Ibrahim Zadran was adjudged Player of the Match for his impressive 177 runs. An incident occurred during the match that caught the limelight. A spectator in an England jersey flexed Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib 'Biceps Flex' celebration when the Three Lions were chasing the 325-run target. England fans were rejoicing at the moment as the target was within reach for the Three Lions. Interestingly, the match turned, and Afghanistan secured a memorable victory. After winning the match, Gulbadin Naib did his iconic 'Biceps Flex' celebration. Below is the viral video.

Gulbadin Naib Replies With his Iconic 'Biceps Flex' Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)