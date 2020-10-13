Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) by 20 runs. Set a target of 168, Sunrisers could manage only 147 for eight in 20 overs. This was CSK’s just third win of the season and by virtue of it they move to sixth spot on the IPL 2020 points table. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are on the fifth spot as they slump to their fifth defeat of the season. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: CSK Beat SRH to Move to Sixth Spot on Team Standings.

The loss has put SRH on six points with CSK and Rajasthan Royals. Following the defeat SRH captain David Warner said, “The wicket was on the slower side, I think we needed an extra batter. We tried to take it deep. You got one big boundary, so it's not easy. We have to go back to the drawing board and work on few areas. I thought 160 was the right total to go after, but anything above that was always going to be difficult. Having 6-7 bowlers in the team helps. It's difficult to play against bowlers who can swing the ball.” SRH vs CSK Highlights of IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 Runs.

“There's always a challenge in the powerplay, but you have to take on the bowlers. We need to monitor the wickets in the upcoming games and select the team accordingly. Things (in the points table) are always congested in the middle. You got to beat the best teams, to make it to the top. We'll be facing the top teams in the next few days, so I'm up for the challenge and so are the other guys,” he added.

# Shane Watson is now the first player to get past 550 runs against SRH in IPL

# Faf du Plessis was the 31st player to be out for a duck in IPL 2020.

# This was CSK tenth win over SRH in 14 matches.

SRH’s Kane Williamson was the top-scorer in the match. CSK bowlers did a fine job with Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo picking two wickets each.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).