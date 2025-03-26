The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, March 27. The Hyderabad vs Lucknow clash will be hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The IPL 2025 game between both franchises will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first match of the tournament, whereas Lucknow Super Giants suffered a close defeat against Delhi Capitals. SRH vs LSG IPL 2025, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Pat Cummins-led SRH thrashed the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of the IPL 2025. Hyderabad hammered the second-highest total in IPL history (286/6). In his debut match for SRH, Ishan Kishan slammed an unbeaten century. Opener Travis Head slammed a blistering half-century. While chasing, Rajasthan made 242/6 after Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel scored fighting half-centuries, but lost the high-scoring encounter by 44 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are coming into the contest after suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Super Giants scored 209/8 after Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran slammed half-centuries. While chasing, Delhi's Ashutosh Sharma played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 66 off 31 deliveries that guided Capitals to a one-wicket victory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan were the destructive batters during the match against the Rajasthan Royals. Although Abhishek got out inside 30 runs, his aggressive nature to score quick runs helped SRH to get off to a flying start in their previous start. All three are expected to play a similar role in their upcoming clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, and Abhinav Manohar will be their main batters in the middle order. Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen are known for their dangerous hitting, whereas Aniket and Abhinav can bring an X-factor to the line-up. In the bowling department, Pat Cummins, Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Shami will lead the charge.

SRH Likely XI vs LSG

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Players: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, could give one more chance to Aiden Markram in the opening slot. Mitchell Marsh will be his partner, given his form from the previous IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals, where he scored a blistering half-century. Nicholas Pooran could come next, which will strengthen the Super Giants' batting attack at the top order during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the middle-order, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, and David Miller will be the three main batters alongside Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi. In the bowling department, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, and Ravi Bishnoi will lead the charge. SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 7.

LSG Likely XI vs SRH

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar

