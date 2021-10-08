On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders won against Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs in the IPL 2021 and consolidated their position in the top four slots. However, Mumbai Indians still has a match to go. Later today they will be playing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team still has 12 points in their kitty and are placed on number six of the IPL 2021 points table. Punjab kings defeated Chennai Super Kings and made it more difficult for Mumbai Indians to qualify for the playoffs. PBKS is now placed on number five with 12 points. KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Kolkata Bowlers Shine As Rajasthan Register Season's Lowest Score.

Now the question is that if Mumbai Indians can still make to the playoffs? So the answer to this is yes! But things will now boil down to the NRR i.e. net run rate. For now, Kolkata Knight Riders has a better run rate than the Mumbai Indians. With 14 points and an NRR of +0.587, KKR is placed on number four of the IPL 2021 points table. Mumbai Indians are on number six with 12 points and an NRR of -0.048. So now if Rohit Sharma and men want to qualify for the playoffs, a lot relies on the NRR.

Later today, Mumbai Indians will have to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad with a comprehensive margin of 171 runs. Only then, can Rohit Sharma's team will feature in the top four slots. For now, the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the playoffs. Only one place is up for grabs now and MI will surely leave no stone unturned to win this game.

