Sri Lanka hosts Afghanistan in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. While Afghanistan have already qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka will be playing in the qualifying tournament. So, the hosts will be looking to build the team for the World Cup qualifiers. For Afghanistan, it is an opportunity to set things in order ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup. Meanwhile, for SL vs AFG live streaming online and live tv telecast, you can scroll down. Big Blow to Afghanistan! Rashid Khan to Miss First Two ODIs Against Sri Lanka Due to Injury.

Afghanistan will be without their star player Rashid Khan, who has been ruled out of the first two ODIs due to a back injury. Youngster Noor Ahmad is expected to take responsibility in Rashid’s absence. On the other hand, Sri Lanka could hand Matheesha Pathirana the ODI debut. The pacer was impressive in the recently concluded IPL 2023 and will be looking to emulate his success at an international level as well. Afghanistan Squad for ODI Series Against Sri Lanka: Uncapped Pacer Abdul Rahman Included.

When Is SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Afghanistan in the first ODI on June 02, Friday. The SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2023 match starts at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2023?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series will be broadcast in India by Sony Sports Network in India. The SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2023 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten channel in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the SL vs AFG 1st ODI match on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. The SL vs AFG live streaming online will be available on the FanCode app and website in India as well. Though, fans need to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online.

