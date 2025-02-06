The Sri Lanka national cricket team are hosting Australia at the Galle International Stadium for the ongoing two-Test Series, named the Warne-Muralitharan Series. The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 was nothing short of a humiliation for the hosts. Visitors Australia national cricket team won the match by an innings and 242 runs, even without their captain Pat Cummins in the team. The Aussies will miss their captain in this game too as the pace bowler is struggling with soreness in his left ankle, they will also miss Sam Konstas. The match provides another bright opportunity for the Lankan Lions to come back and end the series on level. But seeing the humiliation they faced in the first game, a win in the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 would be too tough to be possible. AUS Win By An Innings and 242 Runs | Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 4 Highlights: Spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon Star As Visitors Gain 1-0 Lead Over Hosts in Warne-Murali Series

The first test saw Australia posting a massive 654 runs for the loss of just six wickets before declaring their innings. Captain Steve Smith and Josh Inglis scored centuries, and Usman Khawaja striked a double-ton. In return, Sri Lanka got bundled for just 165 in the first and 247 in the second innings. Australia secured a handsome win in the second innings of Day 4 itself.

It would be interesting to see whether the stand-in captain Steve Smith gets a clean sweep in the away tour or Sri Lanka under Dhananjaya de Silva manages to make a tough comeback after learning from their mistakes in the same venue. The hosts will obviously be desperate to make put the series on level with the drop of the first delivery on Day 1 on February 6, 2025. Sam Konstas Set To Leave Australia Squad Ahead of SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025, Youngster To Focus on Upcoming Sheffield Shield Match

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(C), Kusal Mendis(WK), Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

Australia Test Squad: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(C), Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(WK), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Cooper Connolly