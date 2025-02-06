06 Feb, 10:35 (IST)

Letting go the lose deliveries early in the innings is a very smart choice by the Sri Lankan openers who are priortising settling in the middle. Unlike the first Test, Sri Lanka hold on to the early wickets as Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne take time to adjust to conditions. 

06 Feb, 10:11 (IST)

Aiming for a determined and steady start for the side, Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne  have to play out this opening session well. Karunaratne playing in his 100th and final Test will look for 'an innings to remember' performance. 

06 Feb, 09:44 (IST)

Just like, Australia, the Sri Lanka national cricket team also has made one change in the side recalling off-spinner Ramesh Mendis. This will give hosts some firepower in the bowling line-up. Check out Sri Lanka playing XI for the 2nd Test Against AustraliaPathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lahiru Kumara 

06 Feb, 09:41 (IST)

Well then Australia brings in another new face that has been the case since Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Tis time its Cooper Connolly making his debut for the Aussies. Check out Australia Playing XI for the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025:
Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon

06 Feb, 09:37 (IST)

After winning the toss, Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva opts to bat first. With few changes in the bowling lineup, Sri Lanka will enter the game with fairly similar team that played in the opening Test. 

06 Feb, 09:29 (IST)

Welcome to live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025. With a 1-0 lead in the series, Australia will look for a clean sweep with a win. Sadly this is 100th and final Test for Dimuth Karunaratne. Stay tuned for live score and updates of exciting Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025. 

The Sri Lanka national cricket team are hosting Australia at the Galle International Stadium for the ongoing two-Test Series, named the Warne-Muralitharan Series. The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 was nothing short of a humiliation for the hosts. Visitors Australia national cricket team won the match by an innings and 242 runs, even without their captain Pat Cummins in the team. The Aussies will miss their captain in this game too as the pace bowler is struggling with soreness in his left ankle, they will also miss Sam Konstas. The match provides another bright opportunity for the Lankan Lions to come back and end the series on level. But seeing the humiliation they faced in the first game, a win in the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 would be too tough to be possible. AUS Win By An Innings and 242 Runs | Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 4 Highlights: Spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon Star As Visitors Gain 1-0 Lead Over Hosts in Warne-Murali Series

The first test saw Australia posting a massive 654 runs for the loss of just six wickets before declaring their innings. Captain Steve Smith and Josh Inglis scored centuries, and Usman Khawaja striked a double-ton. In return, Sri Lanka got bundled for just 165 in the first and 247 in the second innings. Australia secured a handsome win in the second innings of Day 4 itself.

It would be interesting to see whether the stand-in captain Steve Smith gets a clean sweep in the away tour or Sri Lanka under Dhananjaya de Silva manages to make a tough comeback after learning from their mistakes in the same venue. The hosts will obviously be desperate to make put the series on level with the drop of the first delivery on Day 1 on February 6, 2025. Sam Konstas Set To Leave Australia Squad Ahead of SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025, Youngster To Focus on Upcoming Sheffield Shield Match

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(C), Kusal Mendis(WK), Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

Australia Test Squad: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(C), Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(WK), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Cooper Connolly