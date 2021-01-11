Australia had a frustrating day at the office on Day 5 as Team India batted their heart out to earn a historic draw. Needing just eight wickets on Day 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and multiple players in India's suffering with injuries, the home team looked all set to cross the line. However, their victory was denied thanks to some high-class batting from Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin. From bouncer barrages to heated conversations, Australia tried many things which didn't work as they scalped just three wickets in the entire day. India vs Australia Stat Highlights 3rd Test 2021.

Skipper Tim Paine also tried to distract Indian batsmen with verbal altercations. While he couldn't take his side over the line, his nasty comments from behind the stumps left the fans fuming. Paine was caught using some cuss words for R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant which wasn't entertained by the netizens. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also highly unimpressed by Paine's remarks as he slammed the 36-year-old on Twitter. Steve Smith Allegedly Scruffs Out Rishabh Pant’s Guard During IND vs AUS 3rd Test at SCG.

"Let's be honest the captain of Australia since sandpaper gate has led this team with great distinction,attitude & never once has he crossed the line of negativity in my eyes,but today his language behind the stumps & sledging today was back to the old days !! Very very poor !" Vaughan tweeted.

Vaughan's Post!!

Let’s be honest the captain of Australia since sandpaper gate has led this team with great distinction,attitude & never once has he crossed the line of negativity in my eyes,but today his language behind the stumps & sledging today was back to the old days !! Very very poor !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 11, 2021

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad also slammed Paine and stressed that the Aussie skipper would get reprimanded for his comments. "This is all a part of the game. The Test match battle but Painey won't get away with that Language with the Laws above," the 34-year-old tweeted.

Broad Not Happy!!

This is all a part of the game. The Test match battle but Painey won’t get away with that Language with the Laws above — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 11, 2021

With the third Test ending a draw, the four-match series remains levelled at 1-1. The four and final Test takes place at the Gabba, Brisbane and will get underway on January 15. Ajinkya Rahane's troop has many positives to take out from SCG, but they'll have a problem of fielding a potent playing XI. While Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out of the fixture, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari's participation is also under the scanner. Hence, the home team must be determined to get a win in Brisbane.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).