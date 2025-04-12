Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a torrid start to the Indian Premier League season with the team losing their last four matches to sit rock bottom in the points table. The Hyderabad side made it the finals last campaign but the team is looking like a pale shadow of their former self. Nothing has gone right for them with the batters in particular, who have been their strength, struggling to score big. Opponents Punjab on the other hand have been on the rise under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and with three wins out of four matches played, they look comfortable at the fifth spot. SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 27.

Travis Head is struggling and it is more evident with each passing game that the teams are now better prepared to take the Australian batter on. His opening partner Abhishek Sharma has been poor as well while Ishan Kishan has nothing to show for except a century in the first game. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy have been left with a lot to cover and the Hyderabad top order will need to start delivering in this tie.

Priyansh Arya is the latest finding of the league and the Punjab opener is brutal on the opponent bowlers so far. He will once again be the impact player in the team with Yash Thakur coming in for him as replacement. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have not done much in the middle order and this isn where their issues lie. In terms of bowling, expect Yuzvendra Chahal and Lockie Ferguson to lead the charge.

When is SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12. The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). SRH vs PBKS Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match 27.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, SD & HD Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu & Star Sports 2 Kannada TV channels. For the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of SRH vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Punjab look the more balanced of the two teams and they will secure another win on the trot here.

