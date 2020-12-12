Indian cricket team is currently on Australian tour and in their next assignment the Men in Blue will face England at home. The series against England will mark the return of international cricket in India following the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, well ahead of the series, Aakash Chopra, former Indian opener and commentator, believes Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are 'knocking the doors’ and could be picked for series against England. India vs England 2021 Schedule Time Table Out: Full Fixtures of Five-Match Test Series With Date and Venue From India's Tour of England Announced.

“Let’s be honest, they are not that far. Because Samson got a chance, but he could not make use of that. Shreyas Iyer is also going 50-50, his Australian tour has not been that great, in fact, I will call it a slightly disappointing tour. So if we see from that point of view and Manish Pandey’s place is also not fully cemented,” Chopra said on his show.

“So both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are knocking the doors, and considering the number of our players that are getting injured, I feel they might even get to play against England. I don’t think both of them are too far, but if they have another good IPL, which they had in IPL 2020, and if even the 2021 edition goes good, then you will definitely see them play international cricket,” he added. India vs England 2021 Day-Night Test, Five T20Is to Be Played in Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Both Suryakumar and Ishan were in good form during the Indian Premier League 2020 and were instrumental in Mumbai Indians’ title win. There was a huge criticism over after selectors ignored Suryakumar for Australia tour.

England's will tour India for four Tests, five T20Is and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune will host the matches in a bio-secure bubble. The tour kicks-off with Test series from February 05 onwards.

