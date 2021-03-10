India is all set to take on England in the five-match T20I series. The hosts named a 19-man squad which included the likes Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia as well. It was maiden call-up for Suryakumar, Ishan and Tewatia in the T20I side. Out of the three, Suryakumar’s selection was most talked about as many considered he was due to make it to the Indian team, particularly how he played in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). India vs England 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Now that he has been included it is certain that the talented right-handed batsman will get to make his debut somewhere in the series. But will the 30-year-old make it to the playing XI straightaway when India face England in the series opener? It is highly unlikely that he will walk into in the playing XI straightaway. There are chances that he might get a game from third T20I onwards. India vs England Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs ENG T20I Series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

Suryakumar is most likely to contest with Shreyas Iyer for the number four spot and Iyer has to be the first choice. But India can include both Iyer and Suryakumar in the playing XI if they opt for two pacers, two spinners and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as third seam bowling option. With both Pandya and Washington Sundar set to feature in the playing XI it is unlikely India will strengthen their batting. Meanwhile, Suryakumar took to Twitter and posted his picture in the Indian jersey. The Mumbai Indians batsman wrote, “Feels g̶o̶o̶d̶ BLUE!” as he finally gets to live the dream of being in the Indian dressing room.

Here’s Suryakumar Yadav’s Tweet

Recently, Suryakumar showed signs of good form as he registered scores of 91, 133 and 50 in the Vijay Hazare trophy 2021. He featured in five games in the tournament. Suryakumar has played some superb knocks for IPL champions Mumbai Indians and is one of their key players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).