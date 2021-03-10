India and England will lock horns in the cricket’s shortest format when they take on each other. After the entertaining four-match series, it is time for five T20Is. India start as favourites to win the T20I series as they look to continue their winning momentum. The home side won the Test series 3-1. England will have their work cut out under Eoin Morgan as they look to get back to winning ways. With T20 World Cup scheduled in India later this year, the five-match series provides England with a perfect opportunity to prepare for the big ticket tournament. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Series Opener in Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG T20Is Head-to-Head

India and England have met each other 14 times in T20Is and there is nothing to separate the two in T20Is. India and England have won seven games each against each other. Interestingly, the head-to-head is tied at three each when it comes to T20Is in India between these two.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Key Players

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya will be key players for the home side. For England, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer will hold the key to success. England Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs India: Probable England Cricket Team Line-Up for Series Opener in Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Mini Battles

Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes and Washington Sundar vs Jason Roy are some of the battles that could decide the fate of the match for both the sides.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Venue

Not just the first T20I but all the matches in the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Limited number of crowd will be allowed inside the stadium.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match Timings

The first T20I between India and England will start at 07:00 PM IST with the toss at 06:30 AM.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. Its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of India vs England on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services. Live telecast of Ind vs Eng T20 match will be available on Star Sports channels.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan.

England Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

